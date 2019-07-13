Choi is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Considering Game 1 was Choi's first game back from an ankle injury and that the O's are trotting out a lefty (John Means) in Game 2, it is hardly surprising to see him sitting in the nightcap. Yandy Diaz starts at designated hitter while Nate Lowe starts at first base. Look for Choi to continue sitting against most lefties going forward.