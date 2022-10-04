Yacabonis' contract was selected by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yacabonis has thrown 13 innings at the big-league level for the Marlins and Rays this season, struggling to a 7.62 ERA. He's been far better in 33.2 innings in the minors, cruising to a 3.21 ERA while striking out 31.4 percent of opposing batters. Kevin Herget was designated for assignment to clear space on the roster.