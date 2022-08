Yacabonis was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yacabonis was sidelined for the second half of July with a groin strain, but he was activated from the injured list and designated for assignment by the Marlins over the weekend. The right-hander has appeared in nine games this season and has a 6.75 ERA and 15:5 K:BB across 9.1 innings.