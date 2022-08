Yacabonis was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Yacabonis was claimed off waivers by the Rays in early August after being cast off the Marlins' 40-man roster, but he posted a 9.82 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in 3.2 innings over four appearances with Tampa Bay. He'll now lose his spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, and it's not yet clear whether he'll find another landing spot via waivers.