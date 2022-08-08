The Rays will deploy Yacabonis as an opener in front of bulk reliever Ryan Yarbrough in Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The arrangement could deter the Brewers from fielding a righty-heavy lineup Tuesday, as the right-handed Yacabonis will likely work an inning or two before giving way to the left-handed Yarbrough. The Rays will be hoping for better results in Yacabonis' second appearance with the team, as he was lit up for three earned runs while recording just two outs in his debut Saturday in Detroit after he had recently been scooped up off waivers from the Marlins.