Yacabonis was not selected for the Rays' wild-card roster Friday.
After joining the big-league roster Tuesday, Yacabonis appeared in the Rays' regular season finale, surrendering two runs on two hits and three walks over an inning versus the Red Sox. Unsurprisingly, he didn't make the final cut for the postseason roster after he compiled an 8.36 ERA over 14 major-league appearances this year.
