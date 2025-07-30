Boyle (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out six in 3.1 innings.

Boyle faced minimal trouble through the first two frames and showcased his high strikeout upside by striking out the side in the second. Things fell apart from there, as Boyle went on to give up six runs while only getting four more outs, which was highlighted by a Cody Bellinger three-run blast in the third. Boyle shaky command resurfaced with three walks, but he'd shown improved ability to find the strike zone coming into Tuesday with just six walks in 19 innings. He'll look to rebound at home over the weekend when the Dodgers come to town.