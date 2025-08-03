Boyle did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out two.

It was a strong rebound effort from Boyle, after he gave up six runs (four earned) in just 3.1 innings his last time out against the Yankees. Overall, the 6-foot-8 Boyle has impressed early in his big-league career, posting a 2.30 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through his first 27.1 innings. He'll remain in the rotation going forward after the Rays traded away Zack Littell and Taj Bradley at the deadline. Boyle is currently scheduled to face the Mariners on the road in his next outing.