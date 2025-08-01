Boyle is slated to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers in Tampa.

After Tampa Bay optioned right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham last week, Boyle stepped into the open spot in the rotation and made his second start of the season for the big club in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. Despite being roughed up from six runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks over 3.1 frames, Boyle still owns sparkling ratios (2.82 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 24:9 K:BB in 22.1 innings) at the big-league level this season and appears to have gained some security in the Tampa Bay rotation in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline. The Rays acquired right-hander Adrian Houser but shipped out two other starters in Bradley (Twins) and righty Zack Littell (Reds).