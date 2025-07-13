Boyle struck out one batter and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks over four innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Boyle was once again used in tandem with Drew Rasmussen, who covered the first two innings. The Rays have made it clear that they intend to limit Rasmussen to around 150 innings this season since he's just two years removed from undergoing the third major elbow operation of his career, and Boyle is expected to piggyback him for at least a few more turns through the rotation. While his results Friday were unremarkable, Boyle has delivered excellent ratios overall between his stops in the majors and at Durham this season, and he'll have improved odds of earning wins while the Rays deploy him in bulk relief. Tampa Bay is listing Rasmussen as its starter for its fifth game of the second half July 22 versus the White Sox, so Boyle's next appearance will presumably come that same day.