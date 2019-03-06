Rays' Joe McCarthy: Dealing with back problems
Manager Kevin Cash relayed Wednesday that McCarthy has been shut down for the past several days due to back problems, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
McCarthy previously dealt with back problems last season, limiting him to 53 appearances between three minor-league affiliates. Due to the recurring nature of the symptoms, the Rays could err on the side of caution and keep McCarthy out of Grapefruit League action before optioning him to their minor-league camp. The outfielder is slated to open the season at Triple-A Durham.
