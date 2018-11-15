McCarthy fractured his right hand playing in the Arizona Fall League, though he's expected to be ready for spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Prior to suffering the injury, McCarthy hit .239/.375/.370 with one homer across 13 Arizona Fall League games. The 24-year-old spent all of the 2018 season with Triple-A Durham, slashing .269/.377/.513 with eight homers and three steals across 47 games -- he missed nearly three months with a back injury. While he's expected to be fully healthy in time to compete for an Opening Day roster spot, McCarthy seems more likely to open the 2019 campaign at Triple-A.