McCarthy is on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Durham with an undisclosed injury.

The 24-year-old Virginia product has primarily played left field this year, but has also seen time in center field and at first base. He hit an impressive .265/.385/.479 with five home runs and two steals in 143 plate appearances prior to the injury. Given how slowly the Rays promote players, a promotion to the majors may not be in the cards until 2019, even if McCarthy is able to return and pick up where he left off.