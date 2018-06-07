Rays' Joe McCarthy: On 7-day DL with undisclosed injury
McCarthy is on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Durham with an undisclosed injury.
The 24-year-old Virginia product has primarily played left field this year, but has also seen time in center field and at first base. He hit an impressive .265/.385/.479 with five home runs and two steals in 143 plate appearances prior to the injury. Given how slowly the Rays promote players, a promotion to the majors may not be in the cards until 2019, even if McCarthy is able to return and pick up where he left off.
