McCarthy (back) is scheduled to play for High-A Charlotte on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McCarthy has been on the shelf all season with a back injury. Once he gets up to speed in the lower minors, look for the outfielder to report to Triple-A Durham, where he spent most of the 2018 season and hit .269/.377/.513 with eight homers and three stolen bases in 47 games. If McCarthy stays healthy and performs well for the Bulls, he could eventually make his way to the majors on the strong side of a platoon at first base or DH.