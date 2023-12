Record signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Record, 28, spent all of 2023 at Triple-A Sugar Land in the Astros organization, collecting a 3.71 ERA and 52:29 K:BB over 53.1 frames. The right-handed reliever has yet to appear in the majors but will attempt to win a bullpen job with the Rays this spring.