Ryan, who Adam Berry of MLB.com reports was reassigned to minor league camp Tuesday, has fired three clean innings across three Grapefruit League appearances, recording four strikeouts.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, Ryan has been impressive at every minor-league stop thus far, with his 2019 stint at Double-A Montgomery counting as his highest professional foray. Ryan was a candidate for the Rays' 60-man roster pool last summer but never saw major-league action. However, his body of work this spring at least plants a seed for a possible major-league promotion at some point in 2021, especially if the right-hander is able to continue generating a similar caliber of experience where he starts the minor-league season.