Ryan was invited to the Rays' major-league spring training Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ryan competed at the Low-A, High-A and Double-A levels in 2019, totaling a 1.96 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP across 123.2 innings. He'll get the chance to further develop with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, but the 23-year-old will likely require more time in the minors prior to making his major-league debut.

