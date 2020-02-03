Rays' Joe Ryan: Invited to big-league camp
Ryan was invited to the Rays' major-league spring training Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ryan competed at the Low-A, High-A and Double-A levels in 2019, totaling a 1.96 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP across 123.2 innings. He'll get the chance to further develop with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, but the 23-year-old will likely require more time in the minors prior to making his major-league debut.
