Rays' Joe Ryan: Reassigned to minors
Ryan was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Ryan was among five other Rays cut from the Tampa Bay spring roster Wednesday. The 23-year-old climbed from Low-A to Double-A in 2019, totaling a 1.96 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP across 123.2 innings. The right-hander spent valuable time with the major-league coaching staff to begin spring training, and is now heading to the minors to continue developing as one of the Rays' top pitching prospects.
