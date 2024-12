The Rays signed Gerber to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gerber, 27, spent the 2024 season in the minors in the Yankees organization, holding a 2.43 ERA and 40:17 K:BB over 33.1 innings across four levels. The righty reliever made 17 appearances with the Mariners back in 2020 but has battled a multitude of injuries since then.