The Rays reassigned Krehbiel to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Krehbiel, who was attending camp as a non-roster invitee, was considered a long shot to win a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen. His lone MLB appearances came back in 2018 with Arizona, when he tossed three scoreless innings in relief.
