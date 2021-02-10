Krehbiel agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aside from a brief cup of coffee in the majors with the Diamondbacks in 2018, Krehbiel has spent much of the last five seasons in the upper levels of the minors. The right-hander most recently saw action with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno in 2019, compiling a 7.69 ERA over 51 relief appearances. Though he'll get a chance to compete for spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen, Krehbiel is most likely bound for Triple-A Durham to begin 2021.