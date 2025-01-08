The Rays signed Krehbiel to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Krehbiel, 32, spent all of the 2024 season at Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners organization, holding a 3.26 ERA and 55:25 K:BB over 58 innings. The right-handed reliever has put up a 3.65 ERA and 18.4 percent strikeout rate across parts of four major-league seasons.