Wendle went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.

The versatile infielder has multi-hit efforts in two of his last three starts, performances that each include a double. Wendle is expected to see a relatively solid allotment of playing time as the left-handed side of a second base platoon with Daniel Robertson, with his ability to also turn in strong glove work another factor in his favor.