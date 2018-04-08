Rays' Joey Wendle: Another multi-hit outing Saturday
Wendle went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.
The versatile infielder has multi-hit efforts in two of his last three starts, performances that each include a double. Wendle is expected to see a relatively solid allotment of playing time as the left-handed side of a second base platoon with Daniel Robertson, with his ability to also turn in strong glove work another factor in his favor.
