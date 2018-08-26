Wendle went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Wendle slapped a pair of singles before adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old continues to impress during his first extended look in the majors, slashing .291/.341/.421 with seven homers and nine stolen bases in 110 games on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories