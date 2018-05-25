Wendle was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.

The Rays optioned top prospect Willy Adames to clear a roster spot for Wendle after his three-game spell on the paternity list. Wendle has been a solid contributor to this point, slashing .288/.336/.384 while platooning at second base. He's now eligible to return to the lineup as soon as Friday's game against the Orioles.

