Wendle went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Wendle's torrid stretch at the plate continues, as he's now hit safely in six straight games, with the last four consisting of multi-hit efforts. The versatile infielder's April average is up to an impressive .367 over 60 at-bats, making it difficult for manager Kevin Cash to keep him out of the lineup.