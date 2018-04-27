Rays' Joey Wendle: Continues producing Thursday
Wendle went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.
Wendle's torrid stretch at the plate continues, as he's now hit safely in six straight games, with the last four consisting of multi-hit efforts. The versatile infielder's April average is up to an impressive .367 over 60 at-bats, making it difficult for manager Kevin Cash to keep him out of the lineup.
More News
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.