Wendle will take a seat Monday as the Rays host the Rangers, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Wendle had started the Rays' previous six games at second base but will step aside for Daniel Robertson on Monday. Wendle is off to a solid start at the plate, hitting .263/.270/.474, with one home run and one steal.

