Wendle will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays haven't been entirely forthright about their plans at second base this season, but if their lineups through the first four games of the season are any indication, Wendle will fill the larger side of a platoon with Daniel Robertson at the position. After hitting the bench for the first two games with the Red Sox bringing southpaws Chris Sale and David Price to the hill, Wendle is picking up his second straight start against a right-hander after going hitless but collecting his first RBI of the season Saturday.