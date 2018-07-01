Wendle will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Astros.

Though he's seen the overwhelming majority of his time at second base this season, Wendle appears to have transitioned to more of a utility role for the Rays over the last week or so following the promotion of middle-infield prospect Willy Adames and reinstatement of Daniel Robertson from the disabled list. He'll pick up his third consecutive start in left field Sunday and could end up seeing most of his action there going forward with Robertson and Adames settling in as the club's main middle infielders and Adeiny Hechavarria often factoring into the mix as well. Wendle finished June with a lowly .192/.224/.205 batting line, though he'll at least carry a three-game hitting streak into the series finale with Houston.

