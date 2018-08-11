Wendle went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a two-run double in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

The versatile infielder continues to deliver at the plate while also providing manager Kevin Cash with considerable flexibility due to his ability to fill in around the infield. Wendle has taken an already solid offensive season up a couple of notches since July 1, a 29-game stretch during which he's slashing .367/.438/.582 across 112 plate appearances.