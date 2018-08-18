Rays' Joey Wendle: Drives in two in loss to Red Sox
Wendle went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.
The 28-year-old has been on a doubles binge lately, smacking five two-baggers over his last seven games while hitting .333 (9-for-27) with seven RBI. Wendle has emerged as the Rays' regular second baseman, and his current form at the plate -- not to mention his .295/.344/.421 slash line on the season -- should keep him in the heart of the Tampa order.
