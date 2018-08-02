Wendle is out of the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Wendle will take a seat with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the bump for the Angels in the series finale. While it's expected that Wendle will be a fixture on the bench throughout the second half when the Rays face left-handed pitching, his playing time should remain stable against righties. Wendle has been one of the Rays' top hitters over the past month, with the 28-year-old supplying a .352/.426/.545 batting line over his past 26 appearances.