Rays' Joey Wendle: Expected back Friday
Wendle (personal) will be activated from the paternity list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wendle has been away from the team since Tuesday following the birth of his baby, but he's expected to rejoin the Rays ahead of Friday's series opener against the Orioles. Once active, he'll settle back into the strong side of a platoon at second base. His return will send top prospect Willy Adames back to the minors.
