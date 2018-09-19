Wendle went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Wendle slashed an RBI-double in the fourth inning and later hit another double, giving him 27 two-baggers on the season. The 28-year-old is hitting .298/.347/.432 with seven home runs, 53 RBI and 55 runs scored while going 13-for-17 in stolen base attempts on the year.