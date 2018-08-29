Wendle went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

Wendle has now rattled off three straight two-hit games and has nine multi-hit efforts in August overall. The valued utility man has pushed his average ever close to the .300 mark with his impressive month at the plate, one that's seen him drive in 16 runs and generate a stellar .366 on-base percentage over 94 plate appearances.