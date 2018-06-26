Wendle will start in left field and bat fifth Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

For the second time in four games, Wendle will pick up a start in left field, despite his limited experience at the position. With the Rays eager to find at-bats for the likes of Willy Adames, Daniel Robertson and Adeiny Hechavarria in the middle infield, any added versatility Wendle can show would go a long way for him to maintain a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching. The 28-year-old has slumped offensively in June, slashing just .185/.214/.200 across 20 games.