Wendle is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Wendle will give way to Brandon Lowe at the keystone following a string of 11 consecutive starts. The 28-year-old is enjoying a nice month at the plate so far, hitting .317/.353/.540 with two homers and 14 RBI through 17 games.

