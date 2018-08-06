Rays' Joey Wendle: Goes deep in 3-for-3 day
Wendle went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the White Sox.
Wendle plated a run in the first inning on a single to left, and he slugged a solo homer over the right-field fence in the fifth. He's been heating up at the dish recently, raising his batting average from .278 to .292 over his past 10 matchups. Wendle is slugging .416 with six home runs and 33 RBI through 94 games this season.
