Wendle will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's likely just a temporary stint atop the lineup with the Rays' normal leadoff hitter, Kevin Kiermaier, getting the day off. Wendle is slashing .366/.438/.592 with three home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs in July, so the Rays offense shouldn't lose much juice with Kiermaier on the bench.