Rays' Joey Wendle: Handling leadoff duties Sunday
Wendle will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's likely just a temporary stint atop the lineup with the Rays' normal leadoff hitter, Kevin Kiermaier, getting the day off. Wendle is slashing .366/.438/.592 with three home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs in July, so the Rays offense shouldn't lose much juice with Kiermaier on the bench.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?