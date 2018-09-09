Wendle is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old had started the team's previous 14 games, so it seems as if the Rays simply wanted to get their second baseman a day off. The fact that the Orioles are trotting out a left-handed starting pitcher could've factored into the decision as well, though Wendle actually holds a passable .717 OPS in 61 at-bats against southpaws this season. Wendle's retreat to the bench will allow Brandon Lowe to enter the starting lineup.