Wendle went a combined 4-for-7 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run in Saturday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

The versatile infielder continues to make his mark, with his average sitting right on .300 after his successful Saturday. Wendle has now exceeded his previous career high of 104 major-league plate appearances that he'd logged with the Athletics back in 2016, and he appears set for solid playing time over the balance of the season given the superior production he's churned out thus far.