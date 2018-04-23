Rays' Joey Wendle: Keeps hitting in Sunday's win
Wendle went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
The versatile infielder was a thorn in the side of Twins pitching during the three-game set, going 6-for-13 with a triple, Sunday's RBI and three runs. It's the extension of a stellar April for Wendle, one that's seen him hit .333 over 59 plate appearances while lacing six extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples, one home run).
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...