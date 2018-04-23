Wendle went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.

The versatile infielder was a thorn in the side of Twins pitching during the three-game set, going 6-for-13 with a triple, Sunday's RBI and three runs. It's the extension of a stellar April for Wendle, one that's seen him hit .333 over 59 plate appearances while lacing six extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples, one home run).