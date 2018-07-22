Wendle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a single Saturday during the Rays' loss to the Marlins.

The vet delivered one of the few blemishes on Pablo Lopez's sterling line by charging a fastball over the center-field fence for his fifth big fly of 2018 in the fourth inning. It was his third bomb in July, during which he's rattled off a .400 average in 50 at-bats. The Rays will continue to mix and match playing time among at least two infield spots, but Wendle, who led off in this one, will stay on the card as long as he's keeping this going.