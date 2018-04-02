Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox.

It was a second straight turn with the starting nine for Wendle, whose two hits Sunday were his first of the season. The 27-year-old is expected to continue serving as the left-handed side of a platoon at second base with Daniel Robertson, which should give him a solid allotment of playing time over the course of the campaign.