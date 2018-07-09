Rays' Joey Wendle: Leaves yard Sunday
Wendle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in a win over the Mets on Sunday.
Wendle slugged the last of three round trippers for the Rays, launching an eighth-inning solo blast off reliever Paul Sewald. The versatile infielder has thrived in his brief opportunities hitting out of the leadoff spot this season, as he's now hitting .385 (6-for-13) with Sunday's homer, two RBI, three walks and six runs.
