Wendle went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 victory against the White Sox.

Wendle continued his excellent display of hitting Monday, as he hit his first home run of the season and extended his streak of games with at least one hit to four. After appearing in nine games this season, Wendle has posted a .348 batting average and has scored a run in three consecutive contests.

