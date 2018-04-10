Rays' Joey Wendle: Mashes home run in Monday's victory
Wendle went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 victory against the White Sox.
Wendle continued his excellent display of hitting Monday, as he hit his first home run of the season and extended his streak of games with at least one hit to four. After appearing in nine games this season, Wendle has posted a .348 batting average and has scored a run in three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Another multi-hit outing Saturday•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Laces pair of hits in Sunday's start•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Draws second straight start•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Consistency helping roster bid•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...