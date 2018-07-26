Wendle went 2-for-3 in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Wendle has put together a well-rounded offensive effort in July, as his .367/.433/.617 line over 67 plate appearances is partly comprised of four doubles, a triple and three home runs. The 28-year-old has supplemented his solid offensive contributions with plenty of defensive versatility, logging time at second base, third base, shortstop and left field thus far in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories