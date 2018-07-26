Rays' Joey Wendle: Multi-hit effort in win
Wendle went 2-for-3 in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.
Wendle has put together a well-rounded offensive effort in July, as his .367/.433/.617 line over 67 plate appearances is partly comprised of four doubles, a triple and three home runs. The 28-year-old has supplemented his solid offensive contributions with plenty of defensive versatility, logging time at second base, third base, shortstop and left field thus far in 2018.
