Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-handed Wendle sat against southpaws for the first two games of the Rays' season and is sitting again Tuesday against lefty Jordan Montgomery. Tampa Bay appears to be employing a fairly straightforward platoon at second with Wendle and the right-handed Daniel Robertson, who will get the nod again Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories