Rays' Joey Wendle: Not in lineup Tuesday
Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The left-handed Wendle sat against southpaws for the first two games of the Rays' season and is sitting again Tuesday against lefty Jordan Montgomery. Tampa Bay appears to be employing a fairly straightforward platoon at second with Wendle and the right-handed Daniel Robertson, who will get the nod again Tuesday.
More News
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.