Wendle went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Wendle is wrapping up the best month of his season in fittingly strong fashion, as he's now 5-for-12 with a double, two walks and two runs over the last three games. The 28-year-old has also collected nine multi-hit efforts on his way to a .373 average for the month, a tear that's boosted his season figure 26 points to .286 since July 1.