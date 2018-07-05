Rays' Joey Wendle: On base three times in loss
Wendle went 2-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.
Wendle was one of the few Rays to enjoy a productive day at the plate, extending what has been a strong start to July. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Wendle has boasts a pair of multi-hit efforts over his three starts in the new month, going 5-for-11 (.455) during that span.
More News
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Sits against southpaw•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Productive out of leadoff spot again•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Draws third consecutive start in left field•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Gets another start in left field•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: On bench versus lefty•
-
Rays' Joey Wendle: Sits as always against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.