Wendle went 2-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.

Wendle was one of the few Rays to enjoy a productive day at the plate, extending what has been a strong start to July. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Wendle has boasts a pair of multi-hit efforts over his three starts in the new month, going 5-for-11 (.455) during that span.